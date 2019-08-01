news, story, article

Accra, Aug 1, GNA - Award Winning Canadian Artiste Debora Cox would on Thursday hold a panel discussion ahead of the Ghana World Music Festival at the Fantasy Dome to close the ‘Year of Return’ edition of the PANAFEST and Emancipation activities.

The discussion is aimed at ‘Women in Arts’ and dedicated to empowering women pursuing careers in the arts industry as well as the pragmatic approaches in conceptualizing and managing their professional journey.

The Ghana Tourism Authority in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the dialogue would be an opportunity for women in the Diaspora and those on the continent to talk discuss the work in the arts and entertainment industry and the way forward.

It said Cox would use the platform to share her career experiences, and how participants could gain inspiration from her experiences in advancing their careers.

“I am privilege to have this opportunity to exchange with amazing, talented and accomplished women who are shaping and defining the arts, media and business in Ghana and beyond. I hope I can help inspire my sisters in Ghana to dare to chase their dreams”, it said.

The statement said, media personality Naa Ashorkor would moderate the dialogue with television producer and actress Yvonne Nelson, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah been the panellists with Cox.

The discussion is said to commence from 18:00 to 20:00.

It added that, the award winning artiste would perform at the Ghana World Music Festival which is slated for August 3rd and 4th 2019 in Accra.

GNA