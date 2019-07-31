news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, July 31, GNA – Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye Nyarko, formerly a member of the Police Management and Advisory Board (POMAB) at the Police Headquarters in Accra is now the new Upper West Regional Police Commander.

DCOP Aboagye Nyarko takes over from DCOP Mr Otcere Boapeah, who is going to take charge of the Western North Region as the Commander after serving in the Upper West Region for almost three years.

DCOP Aboagye Nyarko was introduced to Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Regional Minister and the Chief of Wa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo by the Outgoing Commander.

They were accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Anombugri Ndekugri, Deputy Regional Commander; ACP Henry Bachor, Divisional Commander; and Chief Superintendent Reynolds Manteaw, the Regional Crime Officer.

The rest are Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Benjamin Mensah, Staff Officer; Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Dr Bin Salih welcomed the new Commander and pledged to support him to maintain peace and security in the region to enable people continue their normal duties without any fear of being attacked by criminals.

The Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the Outgoing Commander and urged him to continue with the good work in the Western North Region.

Naa Pelpuo, who honoured DCOP Boapeah with a chieftaincy title known as Kanyiri Naa (Chief of Patience) during his assumption of office in 2017 as the Regional Commander, wished him well in his next destination.

He also welcomed the incoming Regional Commander and pledged the support of the Wa Traditional Council in his quest to fight crime and maintain peace and security in the region.

Addressing personnel at the Regional Headquarters, DCOP Aboagye Nyarko urged the men and women of the service to help him clamp down on emerging criminal activities in the region.

GNA