Mr Abdul Mannaf Kemokai, President of the International Movement of Defence for Children International (DCI) Ghana, a child's right advocacy organisation, has reaffirmed their commitment to protect the rights of children. He said DCI was undergoing restructuring to review and update its status and constitution to make it more responsive to

Kumasi, Aug.22, GNA - Mr Abdul Mannaf Kemokai, President of the International Movement of Defence for Children International (DCI) Ghana, a child's right advocacy organisation, has reaffirmed their commitment to protect the rights of children.

He said DCI was undergoing restructuring to review and update its status and constitution to make it more responsive to the needs of children and work effectively to protect their rights.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi after a general assembly meeting to elect new leaders for the organisation, Mr Kemokai, said there was some key issues that needed to be included in the organisation’s set up and procedures.

Among them are fair gender representation and children’s participation in decision making and programme delivery.

There is also the need to address constitutional gaps that had been constraining decision making within the DCI Ghana.

Mr. Kemokai said DCI-Ghana ought to be consistent with the principles and policies of the organisation at global level.

Nana Akomanyi Esandoh V, was elected as the President of the Executive Council, which served as the board of DCI-Ghana and pledged to use his skills as a media person and position as a traditional ruler, to support DCI-Ghana to create sustained awareness on child abuse and gender-based violence, especially at the local level.

Nana Essandoh also promised to work to promote peace and unity within the organisation by ensuring good working relations among board members and staff, while strengthening accountability and responsibility.

