Dan Bossoe Foundation aimed at promoting quality education in the Jomoro District has offered a scholarship package to a second-year General Arts student of the Half-Assini Senior High School (HASCO)

Half-Assini (W/R), Jan. 8, GNA - Dan Bossoe Foundation aimed at promoting quality education in the Jomoro District has offered a scholarship package to a second-year General Arts student of the Half-Assini Senior High School (HASCO).

Ms Adiko Aisha, beneficiary of the scholarship which covers the 2016/2017 academic year topped her class in the third examination thereby winning the scholarship.

Mr Henry Agyilirah Ndubah, family spokesman of the beneficiary, made this known when he addressed the media at Half-Assini.

The family and parents of Ms Aisha expressed their gratitude to Dan Bossoe Foundation for the intervention.

Mr Ndubah said the parents of Ms Aisha, who are peasant farmers of Adusuazo near Half-Assini, could only make her a day student but that with the scholarship she would be made boarding student to enable her concentrate more on her studies.

He said the NGO's gesture follows the parents appeal to the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Dan Bossoe, an Accra based Philanthropist, when Ms Aisha was facing threat of dismissal from the school over outstanding tuition fees.

The spokesman urged all well to do people in the area to emulate the Foundation to enhance human resource development of the area.

Mr Francis Lokpoh, Coordinator to the Foundation, said the award of the scholarship to Ms Aisha brings to 23, SHS beneficiaries on the Foundation's scholarship list across the country.

He said Aisha was selected due to her academic performance at the school, adding that, she placed eighth out of 103 students during her Department's first term exams and finally topped the class in the third term exams.

He said the Foundation has six beneficiary students at the tertiary institutions across the country.

GNA