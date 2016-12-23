ICL Ghana, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has launched the customized Accra Edition of the Monopoly Board Game in Accra

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – ICL Ghana, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has launched the customized Accra Edition of the Monopoly Board Game in Accra.

The launch, supported by Bestman Games Limited, the African distributor of the new local editions of Monopoly board games, provides background information on monuments, fort and castles and tourism sites in Accra.

It is also to serve as an educational platform to promote financial literacy.

Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, speaking at the launch, said it was one of the platforms the Ministry was using to promote the development of tourism and culture.

She said the Ministry decided to support it because it was a promotional tool for tourism.

She said the launch of the Monopoly game for Accra should make Ghanaians proud, since the metropolis and its real locations would be promoted worldwide and enable people to know the city well.

The cost of a standard board is GH¢ 200.00 with the first one being auctioned for GH¢ 2,500.00

The Deputy Minister said as African and especially Ghanaians, there was the need to continue to believe in ourselves and do things that could empower us in promoting the country’s heritage.

She urged all to patronize made in Ghana goods and services to improve on the development of the economy.

“Together we can build a strong and formidable Ghana and Africa,” she added.

She said the Ministry has launched the ‘Gift for the Season’ and created platforms for Creative Artistes to exhibit their trade at all their events and have supported and promoted same abroad.

“We are ambassador for the wearing of Ghanaian wear and jewellery for our fashion domain,” she said.

She said a country, “we are at the crossroads and we need as many of us, who believe in Africa, to start doing things that bring us to the table, well equipped and empowered in who we are, to champion our course.”

Ms Gomashie said Ghanaians need each other and allies, who give us their platforms to promote our heritage and celebrate our successes.

Mrs Nimi Akinkugbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Bestman Games said the Monopoly seeks to enforce family values as well as promote ethical values.

She said the public would get the opportunity to select sites and monuments to be included on the board game.

Mrs Akinkugbe said the Monopoly game has proven a great tool to learn about personal finances across the world and has been used extensively by parents and schools to teach key financial lessons.

“We are expecting to see the best of Accra’s heritage, leisure, arts, sports, commerce and festivals,” she said.

She expressed the hope that the game would continue to change the lives of people and enable the world to know more about the iconic city of Accra.

Ms Gloria Esi Ofori, CEO, ICL Ghana said the game teaches about financial literacy and brings people together.

She said the game would be presented to some selected schools in the country.

“Because, the game has been customized with Accra locations, it creates a sense of ownership,” she added.

She lauded the Ministry's support for the initiative, especially the effort of the Deputy Minister, saying that, as part of the plans, organizers would create monopoly clubs in these schools.

As part of the appreciation, ICL Ghana presented a citation in honour of Ms Gomashie for her continuous support to the promotion of tourism and the country’s heritage.

