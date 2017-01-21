Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - The curfew on Bimbilla Township has been renewed from 2200 hours to 0400 hours effective Friday, January 20, 2017. Mr Ambrose Dery, the Member of Parliament for Lawra-Nandom and the Minister-designate for the Interior, who signed a statement on behalf of the President, said the renewal of the curfew was on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Member of Parliament for Lawra-Nandom and the Minister-designate for the Interior, who signed a statement on behalf of the President, said the renewal of the curfew was on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The statement urged chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area.

It said, meanwhile, there was a total ban all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA