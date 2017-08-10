Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 12:00 hours midnight to 0400 hours, effective Friday, August 11, 2017. A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the curfew was renewed on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executiv

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 12:00 hours midnight to 0400 hours, effective Friday, August 11, 2017.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the curfew was renewed on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The statement urged chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

It asked them to use non-violent means to settle matters to ensure peace.

The statement reminded all persons in the Kpatinga and surrounding areas on the ban of carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons, and any persons found with such implement would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA