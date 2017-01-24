Am still the Osu Mankralo' – Nii Ako Nortei Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – Nii Ako Nortei IV, says he is still the Osu Mankralo and performing his lawful duties, in accordance with customary law and the provisions of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 Act 759. In that respect, he said a press conference held by some members of the Osu Ashante Blohum Dzaase on Friday, December 30, 2016, to declare his destoolm

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – Nii Ako Nortei IV, says he is still the Osu Mankralo and performing his lawful duties, in accordance with customary law and the provisions of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 Act 759.

In that respect, he said a press conference held by some members of the Osu Ashante Blohum Dzaase on Friday, December 30, 2016, to declare his destoolment was illegal and a breach of customary law.

Nii Nortei made the assertion in a statement read on his behalf by the Secretary of the Osu Ashante Blohum Dzaase, Nii Nortey Wilson at a press conference, to react to the alleged destoolment.

Nii Nortei said he was a gazetted Mankralo and “by merely stating at a press conference that the Osu Ashante Dzaase has resolved in a declaration to destool me, without passing through customary and lawful procedures, constitutes an offence under Section 63 (f) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 Act 759”.

“We wish to refer to Section 63 (f) of the Chieftaincy Act which states that: ‘Any person who … deliberately fails to follow the right procedures to destool a chief commits an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine not more than two hundred penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than three months or to both and in the case of continuing offence to further fine not more than twenty-five penalty units for each day on which the offence continues.’”

Nii Nortei said the action of the purported kingmakers, was not only in breach of Section 63 (f) of the Chieftaincy Act, but wilful intent to tarnish the image of the Mankralo and personality under Section 134 of the Criminal Code, 1960 Act 29.

“This amounts to an attempt to cause confusion, disunity and deceit in the Osu Ashante Blohum, in particular, and the Osu community as a whole and that could generate chaos, violence and mistrust.”

The Mankralo said the persons who held the press conference have therefore, violated the said Section of the Chieftaincy Act and the Criminal Code and that the matter was pending before the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

