He said there was the need for that as it was one of the cardinal essences of the Eid al-Adha (the Muslim feast of sacrifice) which enjoined them to forgo personal interests and make acts of charity a daily affair to enhance the lives of particularly the vulnerable and have-nots for the general good of humanity.

Alhaji Seidu gave the advice when he was addressing hundreds of Muslims after he had led them in prayer to commemorate this year`s Eid al-Adha celebration at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani.

He said it was through charitable acts that one could experience the true blessings of ‘Allah’ as was required in the Islamic religion which dated back to the era of Prophet Abraham.

The colourful occasion was attended by Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, the Sunyani East Member of Parliament (MP) and some officials from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The MP who is also the Majority Chief Whip reiterated government remained committed to implement pragmatic policies and programmes for rapid national development and therefore needed diverse support of everyone to make them achievable.

He presented a Cow, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of tin tomatoes and undisclosed amount of money to Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir, the Regional Chief Imam and the leadership of the Islamic community in Sunyani towards the celebration.

Later, a ram was slaughtered to signify the occasion while Alhaji Kadir finally prayed for the President and members of government, people in responsible positions and for the peace and progress of the country.

