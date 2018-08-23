By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Bawku (U/E) Aug. 23, GNA - Alhaji Adam Karim, Chief Executive Officer of White Dove Group of Companies, has called on parents to create an enabling environment for their children to develop. He said children, especially adolescents, were difficult to manage but it is important to create a conducive environment to enable them develop their potentials. He said a peaceful en

Bawku (U/E) Aug. 23, GNA - Alhaji Adam Karim, Chief Executive Officer of White Dove Group of Companies, has called on parents to create an enabling environment for their children to develop.

He said children, especially adolescents, were difficult to manage but it is important to create a conducive environment to enable them develop their potentials.

He said a peaceful environment would facilitate the development of children because they would have access to uninterrupted education and develop proactive ideas.

Speaking at a peace concert organized by his company to celebrate Eid Ul Adha, Alhaji Karim said children were gifts from God and they needed parents and society in general to devote time for them and ensure that they put the necessary measures were put in place to protect them.

He reminded Muslims of the value of children in the society and urged them to desist from the act of sending them out to be engaged in menial jobs and begging for arms.

Reverend Emmanuel Akabouri, Head Pastor of the Ghana Baptist Convention Church in Bawku and Chairman of the Bawku Local Council of Churches, said peace is the alternative tool for national development and noted that society would not see growth if it did not make room for peace.

Reverend Akabouri said children are future managers of the country’s economy whose efforts would be relied on to cultivate prosperity for the nation and it is important for parents to give them the necessary support and training to enable them take the mantle of leadership in future.

He said as government did its bid to drum home national unity and development for the citizenry, it is necessary for the citizens to complement these efforts by supporting its policies.

