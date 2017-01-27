By Gifty Amofa, GNA Kumasi, Jan 27, GNA - The Kumasi Based-Gender and Violence Court has convicted a teacher, standing trial for defiling a 12-year class five pupil. Joseph Kwabena Acheampong had pleaded guilty to the offence and he would be told of his punishment on Friday, February 03. Police Chief Inspector Comfort Baffour-Kyei told the court, presided over by Madam Comfort Taseame, that the

Kumasi, Jan 27, GNA - The Kumasi Based-Gender and Violence Court has convicted a teacher, standing trial for defiling a 12-year class five pupil.

Joseph Kwabena Acheampong had pleaded guilty to the offence and he would be told of his punishment on Friday, February 03.

Police Chief Inspector Comfort Baffour-Kyei told the court, presided over by Madam Comfort Taseame, that the incident happened at the Daban New Site in Kumasi, in February, last year.

The victim had gone to her friend – a younger sister of the convict, to assist her (victim) to do her homework.

Acheampong took advantage of the visit, lured the innocent girl into his room and forcibly had sex with her.

He warned her not to tell anybody about her traumatic experience and she kept the pain to herself.

The prosecution said about nine months after, the victim again visited the friend and the convict employed another trick and sexually abused her.

This time, the girl became bold and reported her ordeal to the senior sister and a formal report was made to the Police Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU), leading to his arrest.

Acheampong confessed to the crime in his caution statement, the prosecution added.

