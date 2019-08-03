news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Suame (Ash), Aug. 03, GNA - Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, has performed the ceremony for work to commence on an ultra-modern court complex at Bremang Central in the Suame Municipality.

The project, being funded from the District Assemblies' Common Fund at the cost of about GH¢ 900,000.00, is geared towards enhancing the justice delivery system.

Messrs. Cephil Company Limited, the contractors executing the project, are expected to complete work within six months.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, hinted that the project upon completion would have facilities, including a court room, judge's chamber, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) offices and docket room.

The rest would be cashier, registrar and secretary's offices, as well as washrooms.

The Minister said the government through various development projects and interventions had changed the people's lives for the better in the last two years.

It had also promoted the rule of law, good governance and grass root democracy to enable the citizenry participate effectively in the nation's development processes.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assured the constituents of the government's determination to bring road network in the Municipality to standard, saying about 50 kilometers stretch of road would be asphalted soon.

Dr. John Osei Bobie- Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly was development-oriented and would, therefore, work hard to improve the living conditions of the people.

He advised the chiefs and people to rally solidly behind the leadership in order to achieve the Assembly's aim.

Nana Kotei Kutin Sraman II, chief of Bremang, thanked the Assembly for the initiative.

GNA