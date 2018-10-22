By Hannah Awadzi, GNA Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – Mrs Cecilia Tutu-Danquah, Executive Director of the International Conference for Counsellors and Associates, (ICCA) has said there is a pressing need for Counsellors to provide professional and timely counselling services to support Ghanaians. “Many social vices are happening in our country because our family system, educational system, nation buil

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – Mrs Cecilia Tutu-Danquah, Executive Director of the International Conference for Counsellors and Associates, (ICCA) has said there is a pressing need for Counsellors to provide professional and timely counselling services to support Ghanaians.

“Many social vices are happening in our country because our family system, educational system, nation builders and major stakeholders have neglected the critical intervention of professional counselling services,” she said.

Mrs Tutu-Danquah said this at an International Conference for Counsellors and Associates, held over the weekend to build the capacities of professional Counsellors and Associates to provide satisfying counselling practices.

“I believe that the provision of counselling services to support human development starts from the womb and ends in the tomb, it is also said that where there is no counsel, the people fail but in the multitude of Counsellors there is safety,” she said.

She noted that when people do not have access to Counsellors their situations get worse and their livelihood and productivity dwindle.

The conference attended by about 150 participants discussed best practices and topics such as; cyber counselling, taking counselling notes and income generation strategies towards financial independence for Counsellors and Associates.

Participants were also treated to socialisation activities such as; rock and roll dancing and an expedition to planetarium

