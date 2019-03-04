news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, March 4, GNA - Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), has described corruption as an "insidious plague" with wide range of "corrosive effects" on societies.

He appealed to faith-based organisations and religious leaders to help fight corruption holistically in all dimensions and forms for the good of society.

Mr Latsu said this at a public sensitisation forum against corruption by the NCCE with support from the European Union (EU) under its Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

He said Ghana has a checkered history in fighting corruption under both civilian and military regimes and said it was time religious leaders fought the canker head-on.

Mr Latsu said corruption remains a major challenge to the country's socio-economic and political development since independence and urged the citizenry to shun and join the fight on corruption in all its forms.

Reverend John Agbo, Kadjebi District Pastor of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) Church, said “corruption is not only a legal matter, but a moral issue” which needed the attention of all stakeholders.

ARAP is a joint anti-corruption initiative between the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the E.U which integrates the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) in its design.

Similar anti-corruption fora were held at Dodo-Dompa, Titiaka, Sabram, Dika, Ahamansu, Poase-Cement, Gyamonome, Ketepii, and Wawaso.

GNA