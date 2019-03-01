news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) is to start the construction of underground drainage at the Kaneshie First Light from March, this year.

The construction of the 600 metres stretch underground drainage to curb perennial flooding in the area would be under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area – Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), with sponsorship from the World Bank.

The project would start from the Bubiashie roadside drains and linked into the main drainage system at Kaneshie First Light area and would be completed within 1 month.

Mr Gabriel Engmann, a Sanitary Engineer at the MSWR in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the project forms part of the drainage improvement measures to avert flooding and to solve insanitary conditions in some parts of Accra.

He said the construction of the project would improve the free flow of water from Darkuman, Bubiashie and their environs to enhance traffic flow from Odorkor, Mallam and Kasoa to the Kaneshie First Light.

Mr Engmann said for commuters to avoid being caught up in a heavy traffic during the construction period road users from Graphic road would have to divert through Awudome to Bubiashie behind Accra Academy to get into the Odorkor route.

He said motorists who wished to travel to Kasoa on the Winneba road could use Oblogo road through Sabon Zongo, Mataheko, Hansonic and join the Odorkor road.

He advised motorists and pedestrians to take note of the diversion signs and other traffic management measures when approaching the construction sites for maximum cooperation.

Mr George Asiedu, the GAMA-SWP Coordinator advised motorists to comply with the directions by Police who would be controlling traffic at all locations of the alternative routes.

He urged the media to educate the public and the drivers to bear with the personnel.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowh, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive expressed delight of the project, which he said would end the sufferings of the residents along the drains in the area.

He said the improvement of drainage systems were some of the good strategies being put in place by the government to solve the challenges confronting the sanitation sector.

