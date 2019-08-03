news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA - Founder of Lord of Sabbath Ministries International, an Accra-based Christian faith organisation, Apostle Gabriel Asirifi has called for coordinated and multi-stakeholder approach to control rife and social vices in the country.

He emphasised alleged increased in kidnappings, ritual killings, armed-robberies and drug peddling and abuse required concerted efforts and decisive action among all stakeholders to stem the menace.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Apostle Asirifi pleaded with the Judiciary to endeavour to facilitate speedy prosecution of cases, mete stiffer punishment on offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

Apostle Asirifi stressed kidnapping and armed robbery threatened national peace and stability and until the law enforcement agencies deal decisively with perpetrators, it would be difficult to bring crime under control.

The reverend minister noted that cases of instant justice were gaining prominence in the society because citizens were gradually losing faith and confidence in the law enforcement agencies, and appealed to the Police and the Judiciary to remain impartial in the administration of justice.

GNA