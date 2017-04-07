Accra, April 7, GNA - Thirty-three members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have petitioned the Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee of the Association to cause the incumbent executive members to step aside. A statement signed by Mr Nutor Bibini Nutor, the Chief Petitioner who is also a staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said

Accra, April 7, GNA - Thirty-three members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have petitioned the Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee of the Association to cause the incumbent executive members to step aside.

A statement signed by Mr Nutor Bibini Nutor, the Chief Petitioner who is also a staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the call was based on the need to respect the Constitution of the Association.

‘‘We the undersigned members of the GJA petition your high office to cause the current National Executive led by Mr Roland Affail Monney to step aside in order not to flout an already dissipated constitution of the Association.

‘‘This is because their term ends midnight of March 31, 2017,’’it said.

It said Article 15 (c) (i) of the Constitution stipulated that ‘All National Executive shall hold office for a term of two years and shall be eligible for re-election’.

Therefore the tenure of the executive should have ended on March 31, 2016, however they flouted the constitution by extending it by a year because of a precedence that the Association’s elections were not supposed to be organised on a national election year, it explained.

In addition, it said instead of the executive seeking the consent of members at an Annual General Meeting before such a major decision was taken, they rather entrenched themselves through an Emergency General Meeting to hoodwink members into accepting the extension.

The concerned members therefore suggested that an Interim Management Committee comprising past GJA Presidents should be constituted to take-over the day-to-day running of the Ghana International Press Centre.

