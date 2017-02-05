Accra, Feb.5, GNA – The Hope Generation Ministry International, has donated GH¢ 2000.00 to the Givers Never Lack Foundation (GNL) to be used in supporting the Foundation’s clients, who are children with cerebral palsy. Prophet Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, Founder of the Ministry popularly known as “Computer Man” told the GNA in an interview that the amount was donated to support in purchasi

Accra, Feb.5, GNA – The Hope Generation Ministry International, has donated GH¢ 2000.00 to the Givers Never Lack Foundation (GNL) to be used in supporting the Foundation’s clients, who are children with cerebral palsy.



Prophet Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, Founder of the Ministry popularly known as “Computer Man” told the GNA in an interview that the amount was donated to support in purchasing mattresses, diapers, detergents and other antiseptics for the patients.

“Actually I thought the Foundation wasn’t an original one because some people fake things to collect monies from stakeholders and other organisations but we crosschecked their documents and found out that they had existed for more than 18 years and their documents were genuine so I was encouraged to help them,” he said.

The Founder said persons with disability were sometimes rejected by society but it was important to notice that they could also become useful in future.

Prophet Amponsah said there were people who were crippled and yet worked to supplement the welfare of their families.

He advised parents of children with cerebral palsy not to lose hope and break their marriages.

Prophet Amponsah said the church would be available to support the Foundation whenever they appealed for support.

He disclosed that the Church had plans of establishing a school from crèche to the University to give full scholarship to the church members.

He explained that the church had taken the step because many parents struggled to pay the fees of their wards.

Mr Edward Amankwah, Founder of the GNL expressed gratitude of the Foundation to the church for heeding to the call for help and showing love to children with cerebral palsy.

He urged other organisations and individuals to emulate what the Church had done for the Foundation.

He said children with cerebral palsy needed much love, support and attention.

Disclosing what made him establish the Foundation to the GNA in an interview, Mr Amankwah said he had a child with the same condition and his family went through humiliations, dejections, and insults from the society because of the “kind” of child they had brought forth.

He said people called his child names and had the notion that he was possessed with an evil spirit and other kinds of offensive names.

Mr Amankwah also noted that aside all these, taking care of the child was not easy because such children need special care and attention due to how severe their conditions were.

He said this made him feel the pain of other parents with same children and therefore established the Foundation to solicit for support to help them.

The Hope Generation Ministry International was founded 47 years ago by Prophet Amponsah after he left the Church of Pentecost as an Elder.

The church started from Anyaa, a suburb of Accra with seven members; moved to Atiko junction, also a suburb of Accra with 150 members and currently has moved to Weija Ogbojo with about 6,550 members.

GNA

