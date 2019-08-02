news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, Aug. 2, GNA - Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), has begun a 9-day tour and working visit to some offices of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and border points in the Northern, Upper West and the Savannah regions.

This is to enable the CGI to gather first-hand information on activities at the offices and the borders and to apprise himself of the operational challenges in those areas.

The visit to the regions, scheduled to start from 30th July, to 7th August, 2019, would see the CGI tour some approved and unapproved routes along the boundaries with Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Togo in those regions.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the GIS and signed by the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Mrs Gifty Amgborme, Public Relations Officer of GIS in the Ashanti Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The statement said the CGI’s tour was necessary since the GIS has deployed a second batch of trained Border Patrol Officers for “Operation Conquest Fist”, which was ongoing to beef up security around the country’s borders in the north.

It said, “In all, about 25 identified places comprising border posts, GIS’ Regional and District offices as well as several unapproved routes are expected to be visited by the CGI”.

The statement said while on the tour, the CGI would also pay courtesy calls on the Wa Naa and other government officials.

GNA