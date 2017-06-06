By Adu Simon, GNA Donkro-Nkwanta (B/A), June 6, GNA - Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II, the chief of Donkro-Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South Municipality, has appealed to government to continue with uncompleted projects initiated by the previous government. This, the chief said, could be done if government takes a stock of all uncompleted projects in various localities. Nana Brempong II, said this in

Donkro-Nkwanta (B/A), June 6, GNA - Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II, the chief of Donkro-Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South Municipality, has appealed to government to continue with uncompleted projects initiated by the previous government.

Nana Brempong II, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Donkro-Nkwanta.

He said the erstwhile NDC government cut the sod for the construction of a Community Day Senior High School in the area and the project remains uncompleted.

Nana Brempong II said the project is necessary because the community started a Senior High School in 2013 which was aimed at absorbing the private school students into the public system.

He said the Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly also started the construction of a police station project for the community and work has stalled on this as well.

Nana Brempong II expressed concern that many uncompleted projects in the municipality have been abandoned because successive governments failed to see to their completion.

