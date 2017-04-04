By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA Accra, April 4, GNA - Commuters in some parts of Accra have expressed worry over the 15 per cent hike in transport fares announced in Accra on Monday by stakeholders in the transport sector. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday, Madam Doris Sackey, a Civil Servant, said the timing of the increment was not appropriate since it had come at a time wh

Accra, April 4, GNA - Commuters in some parts of Accra have expressed worry over the 15 per cent hike in transport fares announced in Accra on Monday by stakeholders in the transport sector.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday, Madam Doris Sackey, a Civil Servant, said the timing of the increment was not appropriate since it had come at a time when most people had planned their budget.

Master Frank Owusu, a student, said he was not aware of the increment hence would have to inform his parents about the new development.

Mrs Lydia Asiegbe, a trader, said though the directive was supposed to be implemented some drivers had already increased the fares, adding that there was nothing passengers could do than to pay.

She, therefore, called on the Government to intervene as the prices were too high and draining.

However, some drivers said they were happy with the increment following last year’s fuel price increase without a corresponding increase in fares.

Mr Francis Pappoe, a driver, said the 15 per cent increment was good and should have even been implemented earlier because of their long sacrifice in the sector.

“Our leaders have done well, they are now working and listening to us, I pray it continues whenever we call on them because this will help us to also cater for our families,” Mr Gabriel Addo, a Haasto driver, said.

The GNA observed that the Metro Mass Transport Bus Terminal at Tema Station was choked with long queues of commuters who were also not happy about the increment.

The new fares would be implemented from Thursday, April 6, following a review of the “various elements” that went into running of commercial transport services, a statement issued in Accra has said.

The statement, jointly signed by Mr Kwame Kuma, National Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, and Mr Andrews Kwesi Kwakye, Acting General Secretary of Ghana Transport Coordinating Council, said the increase covered the operations of intra-city (trotro), inter-city (long distance) and taxi cabs.

Transport fares from Circle to Nungua, which used to be GH¢2.40 would now be GH¢2.80 while Odorkor to Circle would be GH¢1.80 up from GH¢1.60.

It said from Madina to Ablekuma would now be GH¢4.60 instead of GH¢4.00 previously adding that “Accra to Kaneshie will now be GH¢1.40 instead of GH¢1.20, and Kasoa to Circle will go up to GH¢4.00 from GH¢3.50.”.

According to the statement long distance travellers, for instance Kumasi to Accra, would pay GH¢24.00 up from GH¢20.00 while those from Accra to Cape Coast would pay GH¢19.00 instead of GH¢16.00.

It, therefore, urged the transport operators to kindly comply with the new fares and “post the fare list at their loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.”

