By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Deme (V/R), May 02, GNA - Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive has called on community members to get actively involved in the development of their areas.

He said their contributions were crucial to the realisation of Government’s developmental programmes, and that it was the responsibility of locals to identify interventions of priority.

Mr Avorgbedor said this when he addressed a social auditing forum at Deme organised by the Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for over 26 communities in the Municipality.

He said acute water shortage, poor road network, lack of electricity, poor mobile communication network, and the threat posed by Fulani Herdsmen remained challenges to the Municipality’s development, and could be addressed when community members remained focused on their needs.

Mr Avorgbedor said the challenges discouraged health workers, teachers, and other public servants from accepting postings to the Municipality but stated the resolve of the Assembly to make the area conducive for all.

The MCE further urged the communities to protect the environment and stop open defecation, and other sanitation malpractices.

Mr Paul Sewor, Municipal Head of the Assembly’s works Department said work had begun in selected communities to provide water, roads, and electricity.

The social auditing forum falls under the second phase of the Accountability Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), which is being funded by the European Union.

The forum aims at helping communities prioritise their needs and adopt appropriate strategies and actions towards their realisation.

Special social auditors from the Community were appointed to monitor progress and implementation of the interventions under the watch of the NCCE.

Mr Prosper K. Afealete, Municipal Director of the NCCE assured residents that the concept of Social Audit had come to stay, and that the Commission would monitor the work of the implementation teams, and also offer training for the social audit group.

Community members at the forum demanded that the projects were completed on time, and registered displeasure over quarry activities.

The forum was attended by members of the of the Deme, Tornu, Tove, Kuve, Bokorgakope and Dowuime-Savekor communities, as well as representatives of the Community Development Agency, the Ghana Education Service, and the Ghana Health Service.

