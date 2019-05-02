news, story, article

Damongo, May 02, GNA – Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, has appealed to all workers and stakeholders in the Region to co-operate and support him and his team in their duties to develop the infant region.

He made the appeal during this year's May Day celebrations at Damongo on Wednesday.

Mr Adam Braimah said the National Pension Act 2008 (Act 766) had catered for the establishment of contributory three-tier pension scheme with a National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to oversee the administration and management of the composite scheme.

He said this was to provide pension benefits to ensure retirement income security as well as ensure that every worker received retirement benefit as and when due, and establish a uniform set rules and standards for the administration and payment of retirement and related benefits of workers.

He added that the government had initiated a road map aimed at unifying all pension schemes in the country.

He appealed to workers to regularly demand their statement of contributions to ensure that related issues were addressed before retiring.

Mr Adam Braimah mentioned that the task of nation building required a lot of commitment, sacrifices, hard work and the involvement of all, adding "It is in the light of this that the government wishes to invite each and every one of us to get our shoulders to the wheel in our determination to move the socio-economic development agenda of this country forward in the right direction.”

He stated that every Ghanaian worker had a stake in this and must be seen playing his or her assigned roles with the requisite dedication and commitment, saying “We can achieve our target of transforming the country by releasing the God given potentials such as the talents, substances, special expertise and skills for the benefit of the Ghanaian society and humanity”.

Prior to addressing the workers, the Minister took part in a clean-up exercise, which was part of the day's activities.

