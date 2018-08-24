By Samuel Dodoo, GNA Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Ishmael Ashietey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has called on the chiefs and people of Osu Traditional Council to co-exist and ensure a peaceful Homowo festival is held this year. He said Government would continue in its efforts to eliminate misunderstandings about the rites preceding the celebration of the Homowo festival of the indigenes of

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Ishmael Ashietey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has called on the chiefs and people of Osu Traditional Council to co-exist and ensure a peaceful Homowo festival is held this year.

He said Government would continue in its efforts to eliminate misunderstandings about the rites preceding the celebration of the Homowo festival of the indigenes of the area.

Mr Ashietey said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he led the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) delegation to the Osu Traditional Council in Accra.

He later presented assorted traditional food items and an undisclosed cash donation to some stool houses for the annual celebration of Homowo.

He said the Regional Security Council would not stop any chief from manifesting his or her custom and urged them not to extend their activities to the Osu Castle since it was a security zone.

He urged the chiefs and people of Osu to resolve all differences and live as brothers and sisters to promote peace in the area.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowouna VI, Osu Mantse, appealed to the chiefs and indigenes to eliminate bitterness and squabbles among them because that was the surest way to make any positive impact on the lives of the people.

Numo Gbelenfo, Osu Wulomo, poured a libation to initiate the efforts to foster unity among the people.

