By Godfred A. Polkuu / Rita Avoka, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 28, GNA – The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization (IMCC), has organized a workshop to build the capacity of assembly members in the newly created districts in the Upper East Region.

The workshop brought together assembly members in the Bolgatanga East District which was carved out of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly; and the Tempane District which was also carved out of the Garu Tempane District.

Madam Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, Deputy Executive Director at the CLGA, said the recent creation of new districts across the country came with demarcations of boundaries, changes in assembly composition, corporate status, formation of constitution of sub-committees, budget and assets disaggregation among others.

She said the training is necessary because it would equip the assembly members with the requisite skills to enable them provide the needed leadership to propel development of their electoral areas.

Madam Tetteh said government is committed to the development of the newly created Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and has initiated measures that would allow them borrow funds to finance economically viable projects, while they reserved their Common Fund towards infrastructure and social development.

She said as part of decentralizing the central government, the assemblies are mandated to issue births and deaths certificates at the district level.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Dean of Studies and Research at the Local Government Studies, urged Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of the newly created assemblies to rebrand the assemblies through social media sites.

He urged them to create websites and publish activities and information from the assemblies on the sites to enable members of the public easy access to information.

Dr Osae, who is a Local Governance Expert, called on MMDCEs to remain transparent and accountable in their operations adding that communication is an important tool to ensure transparency.

GNA