By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA — Bishop Gordon Kisseih, the General Overseer of the Life International Church, has called on Christians to open a new chapter by refraining from acts, which hinder national development.

He noted that Christians would be doing a disservice to the nation if they did not allow the teachings of Jesus Christ to reflect in their daily lives.

Bishop Kisseih made the call at the end of the Church’s ‘Fresh Oil’ Conference at Achimota in Accra on Sunday.

The five-day conference, which was on the theme: ‘Walking in Dominion’ was aimed at preparing Christians spiritually, mentally and physically in nation-building and also pray for peace and stability of the nation.

Bishop Kisseih, also the President of the Association of Christian Schools, attributed the country’s socio-economic woes to the mad rush Christians mad rush for monetary gains instead of seeking their spiritual well-being.

The General Overseer urged Christian parents to instil in their wards a sense of discipline worthy of emulation.

Bishop Kisseih advised the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies and rally their lives around Jesus to enable them to succeed.

He assured the participants that the Church would continue to preach the unadulterated word of God at all times.

Bishop Kisseih tasked religious leaders to desist from all forms of nefarious activities that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

GNA