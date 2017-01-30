Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Reverend Dr Isaac Quaye, Founder and General Overseer of Word of Life Christian Centre, has called on Ghanaians to support the Government to speed up national development. He said now that the elections were over there was the need for all the political parties to come together and rally behind the Government to ensure the development of the nation. Rev. Quaye made th

Rev. Quaye made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

He said the ‘Pull Him Back’ attitude, which had eaten into the fabric of the Ghanaian society, would only retard development.

Rev Quaye said national progress and development could be enhanced through unity, peace and hard work, hence the need for all and sundry, irrespective of party affiliation, to rally behind the Government.

He said partisan politics has, to a large extent, created enmity among the populace and drew back Ghana’s development.

Rev. Quaye said Ghana, though blessed with abundant natural resources, remained under-development due to partisan politics.

He said with unity, 2017 would be brighter and called on the Government to ignore detractors and focus on its developmental agenda.

Rev Ouaye said Valentine’s Day would soon be celebrated and appealed to Ghanaians to use the occasion to bury their differences, show love to one another and support the destitute instead of resorting to immoral acts.

He appealed to religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.

Rev. Quaye said the church had been supporting orphanages and students of some senior high schools and tertiary institutions over the years as part of its social responsibilities.

He expressed the hope that the church would continue to collaborate with health institutions in the country to offer support and contribute towards the development of the health sector.

