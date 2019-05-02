news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 2, GNA - Apostle Samuel Vidzro-Kaboo, the General Overseer of the City of Glory International and Prayer Sanctuary, has commended organised labour and all workers in Ghana for their invaluable contribution towards the socio-economic well-being of Ghanaians.

He said the sacrifices made by the working people of Ghana towards nation-building and progress were worthy of commendation.

Apostle Vidzro-Kaboo said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency on the church’s premises at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday.

He said unemployment was increasing and that sustainable, pragmatic and realistic policies should be adopted and implemented to create the needed jobs.

“It is the firm belief of the church that employment creation and, by extension, economic development cannot be successful in an atmosphere of industrial unrest, disagreements and misunderstanding at both the enterprise and national levels,” Apostle Vidzro-Kaboo said.

He called on the social partners to deepen the culture of dialogue and consultations in the collective desire to build a harmonious industrial relations environment, which was a prerequisite for investment attraction into the country.

“There must be a mutual respect for the rights of workers and employers through education and sensitization of the social partners,” he said.

He commended the gallant workers of Ghana for their unflinching support for enterprise sustainability, socio-econcomic development and the building of a robust democratic culture to rekindle hope for a prosperous Ghana.

GNA