He said public office holders needed to be checked by the media to avoid abuse of power and urged the public to volunteer information to the media towards that end.

Mr Akpablie, who was speaking at the first Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (SPEFA) forum in Ho, described the media as indispensable in promoting good governance and urged the public to regularly engage the media.

The forum was organised by the Community Development Concern (CDC) in collaboration with the Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA), to engage the public on the performance of the Assembly.

Madam Joycelyn Akorfa Ochlich, the Director of CDC, said SPEFA forums were learning platforms for citizen groups on the processes of good governance, participatory planning, budgeting, and auditing among other things.

She said the media played a critical role in promoting a capable, responsive and accountable governance as it took the role of a watchdog, agenda setter and gatekeeper of information.

“The effectiveness of the media to promote good governance depends on access to information and freedom of expression, professional and ethical media personnel and continuous capacity development effort through education and training,” Madam Ochlich said.

