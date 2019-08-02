news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/ Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - A 13-member Board of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distribution Companies and Bulk Consumers (CIPDIB) with Togbe Afede XIV as Chairman has been inaugurated in Accra.

Other members of the board are: Mr Kwame Pianim, Finance and Business Consultant and former Chairman of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC); Mr Samuel Nana Brew- Butler, Director, Cenpower Generations; Mr Qun Yang, Chairman, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited; and Mr Reginald France, Board Member, Early Power Limited.

Others are Mr Daniel Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Valco; Mr Bhavesh Kumar, Managing Director, B5 Plus Limited; Mr Murat Captug, Country Director, Aksa Energy; and Mr Kelvin Wu, Managing Director, BXC.

The rest are Mr Volkan Buyukbicer, Country Manager, Karpowership; Mr Victor Noja, CEO, CENIT Power; Mr Norbert Anku, Managing Director, Enclave Power; and Mr David Kwadzo Ametefe, a former Commissioner, PURC.

Togbe Afede XIV said upholding the highest standard by each member would help the Chamber in enhancing production and distribution, which would go a long way to improve the economy of Ghana.

He said there was the need for the CIPDIB members to be committed and be selflessness to enhance power production and distribution.

"It requires absolute commitment on the part of all of us, we must be committed and selfless for the common good" Togbe Afede XIV said.

He said the Board would provide the power producers a united front in influencing government policies regarding the sector.

The aim of the CIPDIB is to provide industry research and strategy committed to enhancing the industry’s commercial viability and sustainability.

It is to coordinates and facilitates activities of industry players to promote healthy cooperation and competition amongst members and industry.

It is to advocate and lobby for policies that would promote the best interest of its members

CIPDIB represent the voice of members on government legislations which may affect the industry.

The Chamber was launched in July this year, to reduce the burden on the government in the area of policy formulation and regulation of the energy sector and help to create a platform for advocacy towards influencing legislation in the area of energy.

It is to serve as an incubator for generating ideas and share best practices among the players of the industry.

Mr Elikplim K. Apetorgbor, CEO, CIPDIB said that the Chamber has come online to keep the system in check and clean the sector.

He added that their drive was to ensure that power production was stabilised for the benefit of the good people of Ghana and ensure reliability.

