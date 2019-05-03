news, story, article

Accra, May 03, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) has elected a new Governing Council to run its affairs for the next two years.

This was at its 30th annual general meeting held in Accra.

Mr Daniel Kasser Tee, a Senior Manager at Ecobank, was elected the National President, with Mrs Agnes Emefa Essah, as National Vice President, Mr Franklin Sowa, Secretary, and Ms Shirley Acquah, Treasurer.

The other officers are Mr Theodore Osae, Mr Kwasi Kyere, Mrs Annie Babah-Alargi, Mr Paul Yao Asafo, Mr Kojo Demanya, Mr Emmanuel Neequaye, Ms Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Mrs Mary Asaa Ackuaku.

Mr Kasser Tee said their election was an opportunity to serve not only the Institute but the nation.

“We see this overwhelming endorsement as a great opportunity to serve the CIMG and mother Ghana. Alongside these opportunities also lie challenges that will require our collective strengths, as an institute, to be able to surmount.”

He applauded the past leadership for its hard work and said they were going to draw inspiration from that to give it their all to achieve the dreams of CIMG.

He pledged to work closely with everybody to protect and enhance the image of the Institute.

They would focus on strengthening CIMG’s advocacy to influence government policy on consumer rights and other marketing-related matters, forge stronger partnership with public and private sector bodies for cost effective execution of agreed programmes.

Additionally, there would be an intensification of professional marketing education, aggressive membership drive, encourage digitisation of marketing projects and promotion of relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to attract global attention to Ghana.

Mr Kasser Tee called for the establishment of a Brand Index Survey Report for Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) and other public agencies.

This, he said, should be based on the public perception, regarding the “Brand Health” of the local assemblies and communities, using some agreed criteria like tourism, peace, and culture.

“This, I believe, will engender keen competition among local Assemblies to attract top rankings from this report, as this has the potential to attract business and tourism to most of our local communities around the country.”

GNA