By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Aug. 24, GNA – Churches operating within the country have been urged to preach boldly against greed, selfishness and corruption in the quest to holistically develop the country.

They are also to encourage their members to eschew all forms of immoral and deviant behaviours and rather serve as role models to their peers at homes or work environment.

The Venerable Emmanuel Mensah, Chairman of the Ghana Anglican Clergy Association (GACA) stated this in an eight point communique copied to the Ghana News Agency, after the 10th Biennial Conference of the Association in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The conference was on the theme: “Nation Building and the Bible: the Role of the Anglican Priest”.

The communique intimated that the GACA had seen nation building as a collaborative effort by the citizenry and other key stakeholders to deliver on the aspirations and visions of the country and therefore the government must strive to harness both human and natural resources for wealth creation and development.

“We recommend that in her effort to fight corruption through the institution of the special prosecutor’s office…however, we encourage moral education to be stepped up in all spheres of social lives to address issues on ethics, probity, accountability, respect for law and order, human rights and punctuality at work”.

On education, the communique recommended that the industrial sector of the country must be in agreement with the Ghana Education Service to churn out curricula to meet industry needs with much concentration on Technical and vocational delivery.

“Again, monitoring and supervision of teaching and learning must be given priority to ensure quality. We believe that the government should strengthen and enforce the new partnership agreement between the church and the state regarding the management of mission schools”.

The communique acknowledged the various interventions made by the government to improve on the livelihoods of Ghanaians in the areas of planting for food and jobs adding, “We encourage not only the primary production but adding value for maximum gains”.

The GACA communique, was happy with the government for sustaining the fight against illegal mining and called on Ghanaians to be watchdogs in their communities to expose the bad nuts.

“The church has a prophetic voice in nation building which must be respected in the politics and governance of the state…government should therefore strengthen partnership between the church and the state by bringing clergymen across the religious communities to deliberate on matters of national interest”, the communique added.

