By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 05, GNA - Mr Michael Kweinor Kweto, Ho Municipal Police Commander has called on churches in the country to invest in security gadgets to secure their premises against terrorist attacks, kidnappings and other criminal activities.

The Commander, speaking at the second edition of the Ho Diocesan Laity Congress at the St. Cecilia Parish in Ho, said terrorists’ attacks were real and charged churches to wake up to the responsibility of protecting congregants.

The four-day Congress was on the theme, "Our call to Holiness in the light of Gaudete et Exsultate."

He said entry and exit points at church buildings should clearly be mapped out to avoid stampede in case of attacks and measures put in place against kidnapping.

Mr Kweto asked the people to be wary of their environment and report suspicious people and their activities.

Mr. John Nelson Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly would soon engage the Regional Police Command and other security agencies to help draw a roadmap to sensitise the people within the Municipality on safe-nets.

Most Reverend Emmanuel Fianu, Bishop, Ho Diocese said the laity should prepare the young ones in the Church for the work of God and called for support for the clergy to grow the body of Christ.

