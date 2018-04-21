By Edmund Quaynor, GNA Larteh (E/R), April 21, GNA - The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has appealed to the church to lead efforts at helping to resolve the many chieftaincy disputes, threatening to slowdown the development of some communities in the region. It should use its tremendous influence to help all to smooth over their differences, find common ground and safeguard

Larteh (E/R), April 21, GNA - The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has appealed to the church to lead efforts at helping to resolve the many chieftaincy disputes, threatening to slowdown the development of some communities in the region.

It should use its tremendous influence to help all to smooth over their differences, find common ground and safeguard the peace.

He was addressing the 39th annual diocesan synod of the Koforidua Methodist Church at Larteh.

Mr. Darfour identified chieftaincy conflicts, illegal mining and destruction of food crop farms by cattle, as major challenges the region had been struggling with, and said the church should help deal these.

The highlight of this year’s conference is the election of a new Diocesan Bishop to replace the Right Reverend Michael Agyakwa Bossman, who has served out his term.

The Regional Minister asked that the church also regularly prayed for divine guidance for the political leadership of the country, to govern justly.

He announced to the synod that 160 kilometres of roads in the region were going to be put into good shape and said these had already been awarded on contract.

Currently only 30 per cent of roads in the region, is classified as good.

The Most Rev Samuel Asante-Antwi, a former Presiding Bishop, encouraged intensification of its evangelization to bring salvation to more people.

It should give hope to the society and help everybody to be confident about the future.

The Rt. Rev Agyarkwa Bossman asked that everything was done to make the dream of building a 1,500 capacity diocesan retreat centre, come true.

This could be constructed on the church’s 49 acre land in Koforidua or another 20 acre of land at Okorase.

It should also move quickly to complete a three-storey offices and stores complex it had started in Koforidua and to expand a 20-acre mango plantation at the Afram Plains.

The church has 120 acres of land in the Afram Plains.

