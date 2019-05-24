news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), May 24, GNA - The church of Pentecost women fellowship in New Atuabo District has donated assorted items to the inmates of the Tarkwa local Prison.

The items included loaves of bread, gari, soap, toilet rolls, pepsodent, slippers and second hand clothing.

Presenting the items on behalf of the group, the president, Madam Joyce Koranteng, indicated that the gesture was to show love to the inmates and support their up keep.

She encouraged the inmates not to lose hope but rather, focus on the teachings of God in the trying moments.

Madam Koranteng entreated parents to nature their wards with the word of God to enable them refrain from unhealthy and negative behaviours that are against the morality of a society.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP)Julius Destiny Koblanu, a staff officer of Tarkwa Prisons on behalf of the service, expressed gratitude to the group for the assistance and debunked the assertion that items presented to prisons were either not given to the inmates or were offered for sales.

He appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's), institutions, philanthropists and individuals to support them with their widow's mite.

GNA