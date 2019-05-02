news, story, article

By Naa Shormei Odonkor, GNA

Akropong (E/R), May 2, GNA – The General Assembly of the Church of Pentecost is to construct a District Police headquarters in Akropong in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region this year.

This was announced by Apostle Alexander N.Y Kumi-Larbi, the General Secretary of the Church during a sod cutting ceremony to officially commerce the construction of the station at Akropong, Akuapem.

He said the initial plan of the Church was to just construct a police station but taking into consideration a special appeal made by the Inspector General of Police and the purpose the facility will serve, the original plan has been upgraded to a District Police Headquarters.

The General Secretary said the upgraded plan will be ready in two weeks’ time.

Apostle Kumi-Larbi said, the facility is the first among three facilities to be constructed for the Police Service (GPS) in some parts of the country by the Church.

He said, part of a five-year vision document of the church (Vision 2023), contains a security-based development project dubbed “Police Station and Post Project (PSPJ)” which seeks to build Police Stations in some deprived and insecure areas within the county.

Apostle Kumi-Larbi recalled that in May 2018, the Church constructed and handed over to the service, a Police station and accommodation facilities in the Millennium City near Kasoa.

He said a double cabin pick-up vehicle meant to facilitate patrol activities and equipment for audio-video editing, were also presented to the Public Affairs Unit at the Police headquarters.

Apostle Kumi-Larbi expressed gratitude towards the service for supporting the Church’s Vision 2023 agenda to construct Police stations and to ensure an atmosphere of security towards the development of the country.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu said the Police together with private developers have designed a relatively affordable model Police stations and entreat communities, agencies and organizations who intend to construct one for the service to do so.

He said, the police expect nothing but a healthy, transparent, responsible and accountable partnership with the general public to share information concerning crime with the police, to strengthen the Police to fight crime.

The IGP appealed to the public to avoid attacking police stations as occurred a few months ago in Somanya, because the effect does not only affect the police but the public as well.

He advised all Police officers to be professional in their field of work.

Mr Asante-Apeatu thanked the Church of Pentecost for their effort to create a secured environment for the citizenry and encouraged all to follow the example.

GNA