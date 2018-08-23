By Patrick Obeng. GNA Amasaman (GAR), Aug. 22, GNA - Lady Apostle Florence Dokua, General Overseer of The Church of Hope Mission has bemoaned the rise of immorality among the youth leading to teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and indiscipline. She noted that, in spite of the springing up many churches in the country, such acts continued to be on the ascendancy. Lady Apostle Dokua was

By Patrick Obeng. GNA



Lady Apostle Dokua was speaking at the 28th anniversary celebration of the church at Amasaman in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region.

She attributed such immorality to social media, the expansion of video homes and single parenting and urged the churches to intensify their evangelism to help curb the menace.

The General Overseer said the church, established some 28 years ago, had transformed the lives of many people.

She said the church had been able to open a branch at Ntronang, near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and another in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, and that, plans were far advanced to open more branches.

Lady Apostle Dokua said the church had also established a basic school and would soon open a hospital to complement government’s effort of providing quality healthcare for Ghanaians.

She urged Ghanaians to bury their party affiliations and support the government in its effort to develop the country.

GNA