By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA Kumasi, June 12, GNA – The Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Province of West Africa and the Internal Province of Ghana, has called for the church to do more to reach out and give hope to the people. He added that it could not be detached or become remote from the basic physical needs of the society.

He was performing the ceremony for the ordination of four new priests and two deacons of the Kumasi Diocesan Anglican Church at the Saint Cyprian’s Cathedral.

They are the Rev Father Kwadwo Boakye, Rev Fr. Anthony Kusi, Rev Fr. Richard Boamah and Rev Fr. Kofi Karikari with Brothers Prosper Anokye Amoah and Oxford Solomon Nyarko, as deacons.

The Most Rev Prof Yinkah Sarfo reminded them to work with a lot of energy, dedication and passion to spread the gospel and turn people away from wickedness, cruelty and anything evil.

They should help to make a difference in the lives of those they were going to lead – help to grow and strengthen their faith.

He underlined the need for them to be honest, transparent and accountable and refuse to be ensnared in corrupt practices.

That, he said, was important to carry the congregation with them and ensure smooth running of the church.

The Most Rev Prof Yinkah Sarfo urged them to remain confident that “God will supply all their needs in holiness and righteousness”.

He used the occasion to applaud the government for the promise to return the mission schools to the churches and said that was going to promote efficient running of the schools.

It would also bring back the teaching of moral values and stop the youth from going down the path of self-destruction.

The Anglican Metropolitan Archbishop spoke of the church’s unwavering determination to continue to forge strong partnership with the government to develop the nation’s education – ensure that was access and there was quality.

