By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Jan.1, GNA - The General Overseer of Holy Fire Churches International, Reverend Jonathan Yao Amoa, has urged Christians to sow positive seeds this year through their actions and in actions that would engender God’s blessings.

He entreated Christians to make positive confessions through their conversations that would reflect the nature of God in them.

Rev. Amoa gave the advice when preaching the sermon at the 31st Night Church Service at the Glory of His Presence Cathedral in Takoradi on Saturday to usher in the New Year.

Speaking on the theme: “Manifestation of Faith through Prayer”, Rev. Amoa challenged Christians to pray ceaselessly and read the scripture daily so that they would arm themselves fully in order to overcome the storms of life.

Citing a scripture from Romans 8:14, the Reverend Minister reminded the congregation that those who were led by the Holy Spirit were God’s children and, therefore, implored them to eschew all forms of negative lifestyles that defy their bodies which is the temple of God.

He prayed for the congregation and asked for God’s favour and peace for them this year.

