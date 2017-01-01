Reverend Akwa Bonne, the Head Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Gethesemany Congregation, Achimota, on Sunday urged Christians to make sacrifices in order to achieve their goals and objectives set for the New Year

By Agnes Boye-Doe, GNA

Accra, Jan.1, GNA - Reverend Akwa Bonne, the Head Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Gethesemany Congregation, Achimota, on Sunday urged Christians to make sacrifices in order to achieve their goals and objectives set for the New Year.

He said most Christians engaged in activities which could draw them back from achieving their goals and objectives hence “the excess baggage must be dropped to pave the way for us to make our dreams a reality.”

Rev. Bonne was speaking during the New Year Service of the church which saw the congregants dressed in their best attires, mostly white, to give thanks to God for blessing them with a new year.

He said there was no easy way to success and Christians needed to focus on their goals, work hard and pray without ceasing to enable God to intercede on their behalf to make them successful.

“We cannot do anything with our might, will and power, therefore we need to fervently pray for the wisdom, strength and guidance of the Lord to be able to achieve our aim,’’ Rev. Bonne said.

He urged the congregation to usher in the New Year with thanksgiving adding; “for the Lord has done great things for Ghana, especially for seeing us through a peaceful general election.”

