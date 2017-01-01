Worshipers at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic, in Accra heralded the New Year with intense prayers amidst praises

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - Worshipers at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic, in Accra heralded the New Year with intense prayers amidst praises.

The atmosphere was charged as they danced in joy for God favour and protection over them throughout the passing year.

The Reverend Daniel Nii Teiko Tackie, the Resident Pastor of the Church in an exhortation, encouraged Christians to strive at emulating their Master who is Christ Jesus.

The Church, he said has chosen the theme: “I am an example of Christ in my generation,” to remind Christians of the examples that Christ exhibited while on earth, and challenged His followers to emulate.

He said Christians needed to become the standard by which others would come to Christ.

These examples must be shown through their love, kindness and dedication to all things.

GNA