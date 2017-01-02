Christians have been urged to eschew selfishness and greediness to open doors of blessings for them this year

Anaji (W/R), Jan. 2, GNA - Christians have been urged to eschew selfishness and greediness to open doors of blessings for them this year.

Reverend Father Isaac Frimpong of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Anaji in the Western Region if Christians perform their duties as expected of them especially at their various work places and desist from certain bad behaviours, it would not block the blessings and opportunities of others.

In a new year message, he expressed shock by the way some Christians carried their duties in their work places, with lackadaisical attitude, which infringed upon the blessings, joy and progress of others.

"In recent times people want to be given envelopes before they perform their duties to the detriment of others, which should not be so," he said.

Fr Frimpong entreated all to perform their responsibilities in their various families because it would help build a better nation.

"Let go of all bad behaviours and let God in to bring us more blessings,” he said.

