By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), May 23, GNA – Leader and General Overseer of the Power Mission Church International (PMCI), has called on Christians to commit themselves to national development.

He said civil society, religious groups and other benevolent organisations to exercise their civic responsibilities and help in nation building.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) shortly after a three-day revival at Dzodze in the Ketu North District, he said Christians should be law-abiding in order to live in peace and harmony with themselves.

Apostle-General Astiko stressed that without the truth, it would be difficult for the nation to have decent livelihood to help enhance the peoples living conditions,

He advised pastors to commit themselves to church activities, and also to national development to ensure that every youth in their congregation improved on their lifestyle.

The three-day revival ceremony was organised on the theme “Knowing and Developing your Spiritual Identity”

The Apostle-General remarked: “It is rewarding to always be in the presence of God, because in His presence that one can find direction”. More than 250 participants from the districts attended the function.

