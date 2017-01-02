Reverend Canon John Kwame Adarkwah, Precentor of St Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral, Sekondi has called on Christians to abandon the outward worship of the Lord and worship in spirit and in truth in 2017

By Kwamina Tandoh GNA

Sekondi, Jan. 2, GNA - Reverend Canon John Kwame Adarkwah, Precentor of St Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral, Sekondi has called on Christians to abandon the outward worship of the Lord and worship in spirit and in truth in 2017.

He said: “Paul said the outward circumcision does not mean anything except circumcision of the heart” (Romans 2 28-29) which means one must worship God with open mind heart and do what pleases God.”

Rev Canon Adarkwah said this in a New Year message at the St Andrews Anglican Cathedral, Sekondi on Sunday.

He said true worship must be “in spirit; engaging the whole heart to do the will of God,” he said.

Rev Canon Adarkwah called on Christians to eschew sinful habits which distracted relationship with God to receive grace and favour.

He urged Christians to re-dedicate their lives to the service of God and mankind.

The worshippers clad in white sung songs of praise and danced; waving white handkerchief, shouting and jumping in honour of God for the birth of 2017.

Mr Michael Nii Nunoo, a Mass Servant at the Cathedral in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to God for his life and the grace through the year, and urged Christians to stand firm in the Lord.

