Tema, Aug. 12, GNA - Christians have been urged to stand out in character and devotion to God in a secular world trapped in escapist and self-destruct philosophies.

“Unfortunately, the great commission has become the great omission in the present day church. Believers are largely undistinguishable from non-believers in how they think and live.”

The Right Reverend Thomas Brown Forson, Methodist Bishop of Tema, who was delivering the keynote address at the 15th and the 26th connexional delegates’ conference of the Methodist Guild in Tema, charged Christians to redirect the path of humanity by preaching the salvation message in the context of the great commission.

More than 700 delegates from the 19 dioceses of the Methodist Church, Ghana, are participating in the three-day conference on the theme: “Go and make disciples of all nations: rekindling the Methodist Guild Spirit for church growth”.

According to him, “Salvation is the main need of everybody and the heartbeat of God...Soul winning is the main aspect of our evangelical heritage that was getting lost on the Church.

The only way to rekindle its dying embers is for every true Methodist to revive his or her passion for the lost. We must rescue the perishing and care for the dying. This should not merely be a song we sing. It must be a life we live.”

He said,” To follow Jesus of Nazareth into his cosmic reign is simply the most challenging, the most beautiful, the most costly and the most rewarding journey we could ever choose to begin.”

The Reverend challenged the Guilders to take stock and make projections that agree with the original mission of the Methodist Guild which was to primarily evangelize and win souls for Christ.

Mr Jonathan Bassaw, Connexional President of Methodist Guild, said the guilders were poised to actively participate in the Methodist Church’s membership drive.

According to him, the Church’s vision of planting sixty churches a year was a task that the guilders had taken up as part of their mandate of preaching the gospel to the served and underserved parts of the country.

He said under the Methodist Guild Scholarship, twenty-six students had so far been helped through the formal educational system and formal and informal vocation and trade apprenticeship.

He disclosed that the Guilders had acquired four acres of land at Offinso in the Ashanti Region for the development of an ultra-modern retreat and events centre for church use and public rental.

