By Iddi Yire, GNA

Tema, Jan. 1, GNA - Reverend Jonas Kwame Cosmos Kumah Tengey, the Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has challenged Christians to pray for divine favour from God to enable them to sail through 2017 successfully.

He said the favour of God would cause good things to happen in their lives through the channel of faith.

He explained that it was not by human power or might but through God's grace that Christians could find favour with God and man.

Rev Tenegy, who was speaking at the GCCI Tema District Watch Night Service to usher in the New Year, said when divine favour came upon a person's life, the impossible would become possible.

The service, on the theme: "2017, My Year of Divine Favour", was attended by the five branches of GCCI within the Tema District; namely Tema Main, Tema Newtown, Prampram, Grace Temple and Maranatha Assembly.

Rev Tengey said Christians must pray for the Yatab (means to be glad) for the anointing of God to come upon their lives for progress.

He cited Mary and Esther from the bible as examples of people who walked in divine favour with God and they were blessed.

He noted that through divine favour, God raised Esther, a slave in a foreign land, out of obscurity to become the queen of the entire Persian Empire.

He said those who would receive the favour of God this year would have their breakthrough and manifestations.

Rev Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of GCCI, who administered the Holy Communion to the congregation, urged them to walk in holiness with God throughout the New Year.

The congregants ushered in the New Year with jubilation, praises, shouts of joy, worship and fireworks.

GNA