Rt. Rev. Dr. Atta Baffoe said this while addressing delegates and the Clergy of the Church at its second Session of the fourth Diocesan Synod held in Ajumako in Central Region, on the theme “You can’t do everything so do something: Growing towards sustainability for Mission and Ministry”.

He said as a Church they could not condemn charisms, since they were part of the patrimony of their apostolic faith, which did not mean that one had to be a charismatic or that charismatics were better Christians and were more authentic.

According to the Bishop, participation in the life of the church should lead any person (charismatic, traditional or ordinary) into a deeper relationship with, and worship of God in the Church.

“We must dream of a Diocese whose members truly see themselves as God’s ministers and sacrificially investing their gifts, talent and resources to make the vision become a reality.

“We must conceive our diocese as a place where the self-giving love of God and the test of our thankfulness is manifested in the giving of ourselves and resources in the services of other, such as the sick, needy, aged and vulnerable,” he recommended.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Atta Baffoe implored all the Archdeaconry in the Diocese to open and nurture new congregations and that thy must endeavour to inculcate a sense of belonging among the youth and develop liturgical catechists for stewardship.

He said there were various ways of enhancing financial sustainability in the church and for the church to be financially stable, the leaders had to be proactive in developing mechanisms to ensure fund development.

Financial sustainability is more than fund raising; its includes; financial planning and management, and financial stewardship and it must encompass generous giving, consistent saving, wise investment, realistic spending, and accountability, he directed.

He lamented that resources (financial and materials) follow mission when there is transparency, accountability and timely reporting on resource mobilisation and utilisation, saying this is stewardship and must pursue this in faithful obedience to the well of God.

“For us to accomplish our something in Christ, we must leave our old habits and understandings behind, the scripture says, that we “renew” our minds and stretch our intellect; this process expand our understanding, certainly, but it also provides a “spiritual structure” for how we process what God calls us to be and do,” he recommended.

The Bishop said knowing God’s word better and understanding the riches of God’s presence through Christ and the Holy Spirit were important, thus, accomplishing something required a maturing of their understanding of God work in and through them.

