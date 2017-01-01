Christians in Half-Assini in the Western Region on New Year’s eve held church services to bid farewell to 2016 and usher-in the New Year 2017

Half-Assini (W/R), Jan. 1 GNA - Christians in Half-Assini in the Western Region on New Year’s eve held church services to bid farewell to 2016 and usher-in the New Year 2017.

Many of the churches the Ghana News Agency visited were filled to capacity with both regular and occasional worshippers mainly clad in white to signify their joy to welcome the New Year.

At the Half Assini Catholic Church, which held an open mass service, was attended by more than 500 parishioners.

Reverend Father James Ackah Junior, the Tutor at the Catholic University at Fiapre, Brong Ahafo, said Christianity was not about what one professes but the practice of what the word of God directs.

He urged Christians not to lose faith but remain steadfast in the Lord in all circumstances.

At the Methodist Church, the main auditorium of the temple could not contain the worshippers with more than 200 seated outside.

Mrs Joana Annan, the wife of the Reverend Minister of the Church, who delivered the sermon, urged the worshippers to examine themselves and make the necessary amends in the coming year as they rely on the Lord in all their endeavours.

At the Church of Pentecost, the congregation sung and danced in praise to God.

The House of Bethel Church, with more than 600 members from across the district, held a church service to climax their crusade.

GNA