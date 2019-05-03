news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA – Reverend Dr Samuel T. Appertey, the Director and a Lecturer of the Daystar Bible College, has called on Christians to practice the principles and virtues of God to encourage others to go to church.

He said sometimes some Christians lead lives that were in conflict with the gospel they propagated, which discouraged people from going to church.

Rev Dr Appertey made the call when he addressed the fifth graduation, ordination and thanksgiving service of the College in Accra.

He said many people failed to go to church because the very people who would lead them to worship God were living lives contrary to the gospel.

He said the College annually trained and produced men of God who were taught to live unquestionable Christian lifestyles in words and deeds.

This year, 25 students of the College graduated with Diplomas in Biblical Studies and Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, whilst eight were ordained.

Rev Dr Appertey asked the graduates to be steadfast in the Lord and never be afraid of failures because it is the right path to success.

He reminded them that there were many souls in the world waiting to hear the message of repentance and therefore the graduates should go out there to preach the gospel to transform the lives of the people.

Rev Dr Agyemang Boateng, the President of the College, said Daystar Bible College was an international charismatic bible college, with serene atmosphere for students to develop their personal growth and skills for functional ministry.

Apostle A.B. Jackson, the Chairman for the occasion, advised the youth to seriously undertake the work of God to bring positive lifestyles among the people, while urging Christians to continue to pray for the equipped men and women to effectively serve God through the provision of sustenance of the prevailing peace in the country.

He asked the graduates to go into the world and do the work for which they had been ordained to bring honour to God.

The Bible College was established in 2012 and had so far trained 50 men of God, who are making their mark around the world.

Certificates and prizes were awarded to deserving graduates.

