Accra, Oct 23, GNA - The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) is urging all parties involved in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) brouhaha to resort to peaceful negotiations rather than violence.

The Council said it was ready to lead to mediate “this crisis as a neutral party”.

A statement signed by Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of CCG and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the disturbances on the KNUST campus were unfortunate. “I know this case has elicited strong passions and those passions may have erupted into violence.

“But we are a nation of laws and a people of peace. I am appealing to all parties to conduct themselves in calm and orderly manner as resolution is sought to this impasse”, Rev Fayose indicated in the statement.

It indicated that peace was the fundamental block in development and violence only left communities in tatters.

“I therefore urge all parties to come to the negotiation table rather than resort to violence. Students must cease the destruction of property, state institutions must cease the brutalisation of students and the government must act quickly to resolve this crisis.”

Following an emergency meeting with the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in Kumasi, Authorities of KNUST, has temporarily closed down the University.

This was after some aggrieved students of the University embarked on a violent demonstration on Monday, October 22, destroying property worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.

“The situation on the ground does not auger well for smooth academic activities, as well as the safety of students and staff.

“The Council, acting in consultation with the University authorities has, therefore, decided to for now put on hold all activities on campus,” Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister and Chairman of the Council, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Consequently, the student body was directed to go home and GNA found out when it visited the campus on Monday evening that the University was almost deserted with heavy security presence.

What was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration by the students against what they described as brutalities by the University authorities on Monday turned violent as some of the aggrieved students went on the rampage.

The demonstrators smashed louvres, billboards, windscreens of parked vehicles, and other property of the University.

Eighteen students, including; two females have since been apprehended, and helping the police with investigations.

